More funds should be diverted for development of less developed areas: Yousaf Raza Gillani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader in the Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on Monday said that more funds should be diverted for the development of less developed areas to bring economic stability across the country.

Opening the budget debate in the Senate, he urged the government to take every possible step for the protection and empowerment of smaller provinces.

Yousaf Raza Gilani said more funds should be spent on the welfare of people in merged tribal areas.

Highlighting various initiatives of PPP government, he said Aghaz-e-Haqooq e Balochistan was initiated to bring progress and prosperity in the province.

He also spoke about many other steps that were taken during Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government.

Earlier, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed raised the issue of youth died in prison in the Federal capital. He also spoke about the protest sit-in against the killing of a tribal elder in North Waziristan.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani directed Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to present a report in that regard.