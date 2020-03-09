More funds to be allocated for city in next budget: Dehar

Member National Assembly Malik Ahmed Hussain Dehar said that more funds would be allocated for development of the city in the next budget

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Malik Ahmed Hussain Dehar said that more funds would be allocated for development of the city in the next budget.

Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, Malik Ahmed Hussain Dehar said that Multan has been given status of metropolitan city and more union councils become part of the city. He said that 14 union councils of his constituency have been made part of the metropolitan city. He said that sewerage, cleanliness and other facilities would be ensured at these union councils.

He said the new sewerage schemes would be started at these areas while focal persons would be deployed at each area for coordination with officers of WASA and waste management company to resolve public complaints on top priority.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director WASA, Nasir Shahzad Dogar, said that the cleanliness of newly added areas in metropolitan city is top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He said that 500 new sanitary workers would recruited within a month to meet shortage of staff. He said that new work force would be deployed on cleanliness of these areas.

He informed that work has been started to issue tenders for procurement of new containers and machinery for the department.

Director Works WASA Mushtaq Khan and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.