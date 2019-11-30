‘More hard work is required for Punjab,’ says PM

(@fidahassanain)

PM Khan who is day-long visit of Lahore appreciates Punjab CM Buzdar’s performance and says that more hard work is required for good results in Punjab.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated performance of Punjab Chief Minister, saying that more hard work was required to get good results. The Prime Minister said that civilized societies considered rich and poor both equal and said that government was collecting data for its largest Ehsas Program.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of Service level agreement between Punjab Land Record Authority and major private commercial banks for rapid agri-loans in Lahore. Prime Minister spent a busy day in Lahore and chaired several meetings.

Commenting over current low value of rupee, PM Khan said that the government had to pay ten billion Dollars in debt repayment in its first year, which brought rupee under pressure. He said national Currency was recovering and the business was improving. He also claimed that stock market was also showing positive results.

“Future of Punjab is bright but some improvement is required in its governance system,” said Imran Khan, adding that “ the national economy8 is now gaining and stabilizing as a result of government’s efforts,”.

PM said the government’s economic initiatives were aimed at uplifting the common man and for filling the gap between rich and poor.

Talking about the agreements between Banks and Punjab Land Record Authority, PM said that these agreements would benefit the farmers as well as the agriculture sector by leaving positive impact over the whole national economy.

“An amount of Rs 200 billion has been allocated for Ehsas Program,” said the PM. He added that different schemes and initiatives were being introduced under the umbrella of Ehsas Programme, including interest free loan to the youth and financial assistant to the needy.He said an accurate database is being prepared so that no deserving is left unattended.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar briefed PM Khan on the political and administrative issues and took him into confidence. On it, PM Khan directed the bureaucracy to do every work on merit and fulfill the responsibility of serving the masses. PM asked Usman Buzdar to improve law and order situation in the province. The dignitaries also held consultations regarding the administrative changes in Punjab.