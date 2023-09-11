More Indian troops deployed in Rajouri, Poonch districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Additional Indian troops have been deployed in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the name of curbing pro-freedom activities.

Indian police have spread its agents in villages close to the Line of Control to pass on information about pro-freedom activists in the districts, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The Indian forces also continued search operations in different areas of Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts.

Drones are being be used for constant watch in mountainous areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Police in Rajouri and Poonch districts have been asked to make WhatsApp Groups with people living close to LoC and other sensitive areas and ask them to share information in case they find any pro-freedom activities.

The Indian army-ontrolled Village Defence Guards (VDGs) have also been tasked with monitoring movement of mujahideen, especially during night hours.