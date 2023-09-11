Open Menu

More Indian Troops Deployed In Rajouri, Poonch Districts

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2023 | 12:50 PM

More Indian troops deployed in Rajouri, Poonch districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Additional Indian troops have been deployed in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the name of curbing pro-freedom activities.

Indian police have spread its agents in villages close to the Line of Control to pass on information about pro-freedom activists in the districts, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The Indian forces also continued search operations in different areas of Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts.

Drones are being be used for constant watch in mountainous areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Police in Rajouri and Poonch districts have been asked to make WhatsApp Groups with people living close to LoC and other sensitive areas and ask them to share information in case they find any pro-freedom activities.

The Indian army-ontrolled Village Defence Guards (VDGs) have also been tasked with monitoring movement of mujahideen, especially during night hours.

Related Topics

India Police Jammu Media Share WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Peshawar blast leaves one FC personnel martyred, s ..

Peshawar blast leaves one FC personnel martyred, seven others injured

9 minutes ago
 Benefiting from ‘NAFIS’ requires entities, ins ..

Benefiting from ‘NAFIS’ requires entities, insured Emiratis to update their ..

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE likely to sign free trade agreement ..

Pakistan, UAE likely to sign free trade agreement by September end

1 hour ago
 Bugti vows to combat smuggling of US dollar, Irani ..

Bugti vows to combat smuggling of US dollar, Iranian oil

1 hour ago
 Arab League welcomes African Union&#039;s membersh ..

Arab League welcomes African Union&#039;s membership in G20

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

4 hours ago
 DSC meets with global football academies to boost ..

DSC meets with global football academies to boost talent scouting

11 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs P ..

Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs Pakistan moves to reserve day

11 hours ago
 Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Glo ..

Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Global prominence

12 hours ago
 DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st A ..

DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st Arab Media Forum

14 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to King ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to King Mohammed VI over earthquake vi ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan