More investment in health, education sectors stressed

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) A dialogue was held here in DI Khan to analyze the budget with a main focus on the health and education sectors which play a key role in socio-economic development of the country.

The moot was organized by the Citizen Network for Budget Accountability (CNBA), in collaboration with by Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI), Islamabad.

The dialogue analyzed budget trends from 2021 to 2024-25 and highlighted the infrastructure weaknesses and regional disparities facing key sectors.

The event was attended by a large number of citizens including senior lawyers, senior journalists and members of civil society.

Addressing the event, social activist Shahid Hussain, senior advocate Inayat Adil, senior journalist Muhammad Irfan Mughal and senior journalist Rizwan Mehsud emphasized that the gradual increase in the budget has been insufficient to meet the growing needs of the country and there are clear disparities between provinces in both the health and education sectors.

The speakers highlighted the infrastructural weaknesses and regional disparities faced by these key sectors, urging the government to further improve its policies to ensure its blessings benefit people at grassroots level.

The speakers suggested for the authorities concerned to increase the health budget, prioritize hospital infrastructure, and target funding to improve healthcare facilities in resource-poor areas.

The speakers stressed public-private partnership with focus on preventive healthcare to enhance the delivery of health services.

The experts called on the government to rebalance budget allocations and prioritize Primary and secondary education to establish a strong educational foundation across the country.

In this regard, they were of the view that more investment for areas like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure educational equity.

Additionally, expanding water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities in rural schools was deemed necessary to improve student attendance and overall health.

The speakers said that the analysis revealed that Federal health spending, although increased to PKR 56,356 million in 2024-25, constitutes only a small fraction of the overall federal budget, indicating persistent underfunding.

Provincial budgets show marked disparities, with Sindh doubling its health allocation since 2021 to PKR 321,712 million and dedicating 64% to public health services.

Punjab’s health budget, at PKR 371,806 million, largely targets hospital services.

KP demonstrated a notable 197% rise in its development budget by 2023-24, focusing on hospital infrastructure, while Balochistan, with PKR 77,167 million allocated, continues to struggle with infrastructure and service disparities.

Pakistan’s shortage of 589,122 hospital beds underscores the urgent need for expanded healthcare facilities, particularly in underserved regions like Balochistan and KP, where per capita health spending remains alarmingly low.

These regions, with alarmingly low per capita health expenditures, are in dire need of attention to ensure equitable healthcare access for all citizens, the speakers added.

The dialogue also noted differences in federal and provincial education budgets with different priorities in the education sector.

It was of the view that such disparity may impact the country's educational standards.

Giving detail, the experts highlighted that in the education sector, federal allocations grew from PKR 145,403 million to PKR 191,650 million, but the bulk of this budget 76% is directed toward tertiary education, leaving primary and secondary education under-resourced.

At the provincial level, Sindh’s education budget emerged as a model of balanced distribution, with over PKR 507,576 million allocated, ensuring equitable funding across primary, secondary, and tertiary education.

Punjab’s budget, though significant at PKR 191,540 million, heavily favors tertiary education, with only 7% allocated to primary education.

KP followed a similar pattern, allocating 73% of its PKR 101,271 million budget to tertiary education, while Balochistan demonstrated a progressive shift by increasing its education budget by 218% in 2024-25, focusing significantly on primary and secondary education to address foundational learning needs.

The dialogue concluded with key recommendations aimed at addressing the structural funding gaps in both sectors. It was emphasized that Pakistan must increase its health budgets across all levels, prioritize hospital infrastructure, and target funding toward underserved regions to reduce healthcare inequities.

Public-private partnerships and a stronger emphasis on preventive healthcare were suggested as critical strategies for enhancing service delivery. In the education sector, rebalancing budget allocations to prioritize primary and secondary education was deemed essential for building a robust educational foundation nationwide.

Targeted investments in regions facing significant disparities, such as Balochistan and KP, were recommended to ensure equitable access to education, particularly for girls. The need for expanded Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities in rural schools was also highlighted as a crucial step to improve attendance and support student health.

These recommendations align with Pakistan’s commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 4 (Quality Education). By addressing these critical gaps in funding and infrastructure, Pakistan can move closer to achieving equitable access to healthcare and education, fostering inclusive socio-economic development and improving the overall quality of life for its citizens.