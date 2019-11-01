More jobs to be created due to industrial growth: Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that industrial growth would generate more jobs and bring prosperity in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that industrial growth would generate more jobs and bring prosperity in the country.

This he said while speaking as the chief guest at the annual dinner hosted by North Karachi Industrial Development and Management Company (NKIDMC).

Prominent industrialists, including Secretary Industries and Commerce Nasim ul Ghani Sahito, Secretary Forest and Wildlife Abdul Rahim Soomro also attended the ceremony.

Dharejo said that it was a matter of great satisfaction to see that NKIDMC had been playing a vital role in improving the infrastructure.

He said that Sindh government had already given a grant of Rs 573 millions for infrastructure improvement and would also give more grants.

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo asked the industrialists to move out of Karachi and set up industries in other districts of Sindh so that people of these areas could also be able to get jobs.

He said that Larkana and Hyderabad Industrial Zones would be inaugurated soon.

Dharejo said that better results would come if the government and business community worked together.