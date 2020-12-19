UrduPoint.com
More Judges To Be Appointed In Consultation With Lawyers: CJP

Sat 19th December 2020

More judges to be appointed in consultation with lawyers: CJP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has said that more judges would be appointed in consultation with the lawyers.

While addressing a ceremony at the Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) on Saturday, he said that the wall between judges and lawyers had been demolished to a great extent, and an attempt was being made to move forward with mutual consultation regarding the court matters. He said that both stakeholders take each other into confidence over matters regarding courts and lawyers.

He said that various changes made in the matters of judges and lawyers were included in the process of appointment of judges. More judges would be appointed with mutual consultation and "we will be successful in making appointments of judges to the Lahore High Court", he added.

The chief justice said that it was the work of the Supreme Court to lay down new laws and explain them.

He said that lawyers should not go violent in any situation, adding that if they did not like the decision of the judge, they should not indulge in fighting. He congratulated the lawyers community for abolishing the culture of the strikes. "Now we will introduce more democratic norms in our system and will move forward under them," he added.

Later, the chief justice inaugurated PbBC extension project and Center of Excellence and Biometric System.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan also addressed the ceremony and said that it was judiciary's duty to ensure provision of justice to the deprived segments of society as per law. He said that pending cases should be decided swiftly for the purpose. He said that his doors were ever open for the bar.

