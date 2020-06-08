More KDA officers involved in illegal occupation of plots arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sindh Anti-Corruption Department on Monday arrested Additional Director Karachi Development Authority Muhammad Shahid from Karachi and Sub-Registrar Dev Prakash from Umerkot for their involvement in illegal occupation of lands / plots.

According to a press release, FIRs have been registered against them.

It merits to be mentioned here that Deputy Director Muhammad Ibrahim was also arrested the other day over complaints regarding occupation of plots in Sector D-3 of Baldia.

Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has praised the performance of the Anti-Corruption Department and hoped that the officers of the department would work in the same spirit to eradicate corruption from Sindh.

He vowed that action would be taken against the corruption mafia at all levels and no institution or person involved in corruption would be spared.

Dharejo said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had given clear and strict orders to take action against the corruption mafia.