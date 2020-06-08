UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More KDA Officers Involved In Illegal Occupation Of Plots Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

More KDA officers involved in illegal occupation of plots arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sindh Anti-Corruption Department on Monday arrested Additional Director Karachi Development Authority Muhammad Shahid from Karachi and Sub-Registrar Dev Prakash from Umerkot for their involvement in illegal occupation of lands / plots.

According to a press release, FIRs have been registered against them.

It merits to be mentioned here that Deputy Director Muhammad Ibrahim was also arrested the other day over complaints regarding occupation of plots in Sector D-3 of Baldia.

Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has praised the performance of the Anti-Corruption Department and hoped that the officers of the department would work in the same spirit to eradicate corruption from Sindh.

He vowed that action would be taken against the corruption mafia at all levels and no institution or person involved in corruption would be spared.

Dharejo said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had given clear and strict orders to take action against the corruption mafia.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Corruption Chief Minister Same Baldia Murad Ali Shah All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives message from Aboul Ghe ..

36 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet adopts several decisions for improving ..

2 hours ago

German Police Detain Man for Plotting Terrorist At ..

1 minute ago

Libya's Sarraj Has No Scheduled Visit to Russia - ..

1 minute ago

Charges against former Catalan police chief reduce ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.