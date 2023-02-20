More kids than set target given polio vaccine in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar has said that target of anti-polio drive was surpassed by administering vaccine to 103.97% children in Faisalabad.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, he appreciated the performance of anti-polio teams and said that target of 1,536,770 children was fixed for week-long anti-polio campaign in the district, but the teams administered polio drops to 1,597,822 children up to the age of five years.

He also appreciated strenuous efforts of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Kashif Mehmood Kamboh and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Saqib Munir and said that they ensured strict implementation of micro-plan, which helped in surpassing the target of anti-polio drive.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner also visited Ramzan Bazaar sites in Riaz Shahid Chowk, Faizan-e-Madina Chowk Susan Road and other parts of the city and reviewed arrangements being finalised for special bazaars.

He directed the district government officers to accelerate efforts for provision of all necessary facilities at the Ramzan Bazaars.

Later, the DC also visited various truck-sites in the city and reviewed sale of flour bags on subsidised rates in a transparent manner.