More land to be allocated for Multan Industrial Estate: SM Tanveer

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer on Saturday assured industrialists that more land would be allocated for industrial estate Multan to provide more facilities to industrialists.

Holding a meeting with President Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Industry Sheikh Faisal Saeed during his visit of Multan, minister said that government ensuring best facilities for industrialists and traders as industrial development would stabilize the economy of the country. He said that the efforts were being made to bring more ease in matters of traders and industrialists. He assured the president chamber that problems of industrialists would be resolved on priority and added that more land would be allocated for Multan Industrial Estate.

The President Chamber of Small Traders and Industry Sheikh Faisal Saeed informed minister about the problems of small traders and industrialists. He demanded the provincial minister to establish a small industrial estate for small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) so that the sector could also participate in the process of national development and prosperity.

He drew attention of the minister towards unnecessary actions by the environment department and said that environment-related SOPs should be made and should be given priority. He said that no one should have the authority sealing any industry which directly affects the business.

He further suggested minister that business conditions were already not sustainable and said that the business community could not afford the environmental arrangements or economy like other countries so it would not be appropriate to apply those rules here. He said that traders and industrialists could hardly bear restrictions only according to the circumstances. Therefore, the environment department must be directed to conduct action only under the standard operating procedure (SoP).

Later, the President of the chamber lauded the provincial minister for assuring the community of resolving their problems on priority.