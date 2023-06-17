UrduPoint.com

More Land To Be Allocated For Multan Industrial Estate: SM Tanveer

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2023 | 09:45 PM

More land to be allocated for Multan Industrial Estate: SM Tanveer

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer on Saturday assured industrialists that more land would be allocated for industrial estate Multan to provide more facilities to industrialists

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer on Saturday assured industrialists that more land would be allocated for industrial estate Multan to provide more facilities to industrialists.

Holding a meeting with President Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Industry Sheikh Faisal Saeed during his visit of Multan, minister said that government ensuring best facilities for industrialists and traders as industrial development would stabilize the economy of the country. He said that the efforts were being made to bring more ease in matters of traders and industrialists. He assured the president chamber that problems of industrialists would be resolved on priority and added that more land would be allocated for Multan Industrial Estate.

The President Chamber of Small Traders and Industry Sheikh Faisal Saeed informed minister about the problems of small traders and industrialists. He demanded the provincial minister to establish a small industrial estate for small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) so that the sector could also participate in the process of national development and prosperity.

He drew attention of the minister towards unnecessary actions by the environment department and said that environment-related SOPs should be made and should be given priority. He said that no one should have the authority sealing any industry which directly affects the business.

He further suggested minister that business conditions were already not sustainable and said that the business community could not afford the environmental arrangements or economy like other countries so it would not be appropriate to apply those rules here. He said that traders and industrialists could hardly bear restrictions only according to the circumstances. Therefore, the environment department must be directed to conduct action only under the standard operating procedure (SoP).

Later, the President of the chamber lauded the provincial minister for assuring the community of resolving their problems on priority.

Related Topics

Multan Business Visit Chamber Commerce Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Hana bint Abdullah

30 minutes ago
 FBR to facilitate business community for barter tr ..

FBR to facilitate business community for barter trade: Ansari

26 minutes ago
 Senegalese Leader Says Compliance With UN Charter ..

Senegalese Leader Says Compliance With UN Charter Necessary for Russia-Ukraine T ..

35 minutes ago
 Body of minor boy found from water pond

Body of minor boy found from water pond

35 minutes ago
 AIOU to set up 'Sahulat Centers' for resolving stu ..

AIOU to set up 'Sahulat Centers' for resolving students' complaints: Dr Nasir

33 minutes ago
 PM's talent hunt scheme provides an opportunity to ..

PM's talent hunt scheme provides an opportunity to the youth: Murtaza Abbassi

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.