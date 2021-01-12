More legislation to be made for vitalizing KP assembly: body

Standing Committee on House and Library of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly met here Tuesday with Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan in the chair said more legislation or amendments would be made to the relevant laws to fully vitalize the Assembly, if required, and facilitate the legislators

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Standing Committee on House and library of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly met here Tuesday with Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan in the chair said more legislation or amendments would be made to the relevant laws to fully vitalize the Assembly, if required, and facilitate the legislators.

The meeting of the committee held in the Assembly Secretariat, was attended by the concerned MPAs, Secretary Communication and Works, other heads of the concerned departments and officers of KP Assembly Secretariat.

The meeting took stock of the agenda points including repairs of damages to the assembly infrastructure caused by the 2015 earthquake, efficient maintenance of the record of Acts, Bills and Resolutions in the Library section, copying of the rare books and need assessment of more books.

The meeting also discussed shifting of the Library to the newly constructed building, amendment in MPA hostels rules, extension of E-filing system in the Assembly secretariat as well as rooms besides reviewing details of all equipment in MPAs hostel.

The committee members put forth certain recommendations to enhance efficiency of all the Assembly sections and suggest proper legislation for the purpose.

Mahmood Jan made it clear that all sections of the Assembly secretariat have to work with full dedication and streamline its performance.

"Our sole aim is to pass on benefits of the initiatives to thepoor masses of this province with our continuous legislation and effortswhereas drastic steps have to be taken towards achieving this goal", he observed.