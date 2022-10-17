More low income deserving persons to be included in BISP to give economic support at door step

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Faisal Karim Kundi said Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) will include more beneficiaries. Following the vision of Shaheed Benazir to give economic support at door step of every deserving person 70 billion rupees were being distributed under the BISP in flood-affected areas, said a press release here.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sajid Hussain Turi and Faisal Karim Kundi met the delegations of Pakistan People's Party who came from Mohmand, Orakzai and Hangu areas here on Monday.

Party district presidents, secretary generals and other officials of Mohmand, Orakzai and Hangu districts were part of the delegations.

During the meeting, the delegation members exchanged views on a wide range of issues of regional economic development in a constructive atmosphere. The prospects and measures on the ongoing development projects and the way these projects could strengthen the economic conditions of people in Orakzai, Mohmand and Hangu districts was discussed.

The heads of delegations applauded the efforts of Minister Sajid Hussain Turi and Faisal Karim Kundi in their respective districts. The heads of delegations reaffirmed their commitment to adopt joint effective measures in the field of economic cooperation, which was an important part of ensuring socio-economic development and stability in the region.

The delegation emphasised that more people from Orakzai, Mohmand and Hangu must be included in Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). The delegation said that a dynamic registry of people of district will update the socio-economic status of the BISP beneficiaries.

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi said the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) were among the most underdeveloped regions of Pakistan. Turi further elaborated that he was making all efforts to provide relief to this vulnerable population, more sustainable solutions were needed to bring former FATA at par with other regions of the country in terms of development.

"Pakistan People's Party is a political party and it is the responsibility of the party officials to convey public issues to the government and leadership. So that appropriate measures could be taken to sort these issues on preferential basis," Turi added.

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi and Faisal Karim Kundi congratulated the party workers on their success in the by-election.

They congratulated Syed Musa Gilani and Abdul Hakeem Baloch on their historic success. Both leaders said that the future belonged to the Pakistan Peoples Party, every candidate of the party will win in the coming election.