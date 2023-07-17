Open Menu

More Monsoon Rains Forecast For Sindh Including Karachi From July 19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 06:40 PM

More monsoon rains forecast for Sindh including Karachi from July 19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted more monsoon rains for the Sindh province including Karachi from July 19 to July 23.

Thundershower was predicted in Sukkur Larkana and Jacobabad from July 19 to July 21 with occasional gaps.

However, a thunderstorm with isolated heavy rain is forecast for Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Dadu from July 19 (Evening/Night) to July 23.

Whereas, thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are predicted for Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Badin, and Thatta districts from July 20 to July 22 with occasional gaps.

Meanwhile, the PMD has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours (July 18).

While drizzle is predicted for Karachi and its surrounding areas during the period.

The Minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 40-42 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 41-43 degrees Centigrade, Dadu is 43-45 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 38-40 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 42-44 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Thatta Badin Sanghar Dadu Tharparkar July From Rains

Recent Stories

Global temperatures soar as US and China renew cli ..

Global temperatures soar as US and China renew climate talks

24 minutes ago
 ERC inaugurates 5 high-tech halls at Tishreen Univ ..

ERC inaugurates 5 high-tech halls at Tishreen University in Syria

33 minutes ago
 Shakeel, Agha hit fifties, bring Pakistan back on ..

Shakeel, Agha hit fifties, bring Pakistan back on track against Sri Lanka

46 minutes ago
 Pervez Khattak launches PTI- Parliamentarians

Pervez Khattak launches PTI- Parliamentarians

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan expresses dissent on new financial model ..

Pakistan expresses dissent on new financial model for ICC events

1 hour ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is j ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is just around the corner?

2 hours ago
Emirates Development Bank wins International Finan ..

Emirates Development Bank wins International Finance award for &#039;Best Region ..

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#0 ..

Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#039;s latest events and program ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Government delegation participates in United N ..

UAE Government delegation participates in United Nations High-Level Political Fo ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organis ..

Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organises Arabic Poetry Forum in Guin ..

3 hours ago
 Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister ..

OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister Discuss Muslim World Situatio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan