More monsoon rains predicted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Meteorological Office has predicted another widespread wet spell from Tuesday night to Sunday in most parts of the province including the provincial capital.

A spokesman for Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Monday that the monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from July 18 (night) which are likely to intensify on July 19. Under the influence of these weather systems, rain/wind-thundershower (with heavy falls) is expected in Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, most parts of Pothohar Region, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and other parts from Tuesday to Sunday with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan from July 19 to 21 with occasional gaps.