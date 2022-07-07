UrduPoint.com

More Monsoon Rains Predicted During Eid Holidays: NDMA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2022 | 08:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday said the provincial and district authorities should remain vigilant and ensure prerequisite arrangements to cope with impending inclement weather predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department during the Eid holidays.

Apropos Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) media advisory stating that monsoon currents were continuously penetrating countrywide and were likely to strengthen from during Eid Holidays that is from 9th and 10th July. Therefore, Rain-wind, thundershower and heavy falls were expected in various parts of country, said the NDMA news release.

The NDMA issued fresh advisory to the Federal ministries, departments, respective provincial governments, their line departments including PIDs, PDMAs, GBDMA, SDMA, district administrations and DDMAs, municipal administrations and major metropolis to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures.

Keeping in view the expected situation during Eid holidays, the NDMA has specifically advised rescue departments to make personnel, staff and equipment available to cope with any rain and flood-related incident.

NDMA has also advised the relevant departments to ensure pre-placement of necessary inventory and equipment along with availability of required personnel at identified vulnerable locations to back-up generators for de-watering pumps in case of urban flooding. Moreover, there was a need for efficient solid waste management to avoid choking of main sewerage and storm water drains in view of Eid Ul Azha.

Furthermore, the NDMA has instructed relevant departments to coordinate with NHA, FWO and C&W for restoration of roads and pre-placement of necessary machinery at strategic location to respond landsliding immediately.

In its Advisory, the NDMA has urged relevant authorities and departments to conduct mass awareness campaign for necessary precautionary and safety measures by public during monsoon.

