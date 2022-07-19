UrduPoint.com

More Monsoon Rains Predicted In Coming Days, NDMA Advisory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2022 | 10:59 PM

More monsoon rains predicted in coming days, NDMA advisory

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory to all the federal and provincial departments concerned to ensure disaster preparedness measures amid more monsoon rains prediction of the Met Office forecast in the coming days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory to all the federal and provincial departments concerned to ensure disaster preparedness measures amid more monsoon rains prediction of the Met Office forecast in the coming days.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD), the strong Monsoon currents were likely to penetrate in Upper and Central parts of the country from July 20, 2022 (Wednesday), an NDMA news release said.

In view of PMD's forecast, the NDMA has issued fresh advisory to Federal Ministries / Departments, respective Provincial Governments, their line departments including PIDs, PDMAs / GBDMA / SDMA, District Administrations / DDMAs, Municipal Administrations and major metropolis to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures.

The NDMA has advised to relevant departments to identify vulnerable, choke points at-risk communities based on recent patterns of rainfall and devise mitigation measures. Secondly, they have been asked to maintain enhanced alert level and monitoring of developing situation to reduce response times in case of emergency.

Keeping in view recent urban flooding-related incidents in Karachi and other metropolis, NDMA has instructed relevant departments to restrict vehicle movement across nullahs prone to flash floods, low lying areas and close to water channels.

Likewise, Discos and relevant Local Administration / Departments to ensure that necessary arrangements were undertaken to avoid electrocution incidents and timely restoration of power supply In case of emergency, departments concerned need to initiate evacuation of at-risk population from flood prone areas as per evacuation plans timely along with availability of shelter, food and medicines.

NDMA has also advised the relevant departments to ensure pre-placement of necessary inventory/equipment along with availability of POL at identified vulnerable locations to back-up generators for de-watering pumps in case of urban flooding.

In its advisory, NDMA has urged relevant authorities and departments to conduct mass awareness campaign regarding evacuation plan for at-risk communities, risk and consequent danger of submerging of vehicles in flooded low-lying areas and risk of electrocution during monsoon.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Flood Water Vehicles Vehicle Alert July All From Pakistan Oilfields Limited Rains

Recent Stories

USAID Chief praises Pakistan's response to Covid-1 ..

USAID Chief praises Pakistan's response to Covid-19

33 seconds ago
 Shallwani stresses accelerating Green Enclave proj ..

Shallwani stresses accelerating Green Enclave project's pace

2 minutes ago
 Raja Riaz offers opposition leader seat to PTI chi ..

Raja Riaz offers opposition leader seat to PTI chief

2 minutes ago
 National Parliamentary Task Force and KCCI to work ..

National Parliamentary Task Force and KCCI to work jointly for achievement of SD ..

2 minutes ago
 Day not far when Kashmiris will be free from India ..

Day not far when Kashmiris will be free from Indian occupation: AJK PM

2 minutes ago
 PTA formulates cyber security framework

PTA formulates cyber security framework

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.