More monsoon rains predicted in coming days, NDMA advisory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory to all the federal and provincial departments concerned to ensure disaster preparedness measures amid more monsoon rains prediction of the Met Office forecast in the coming days.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD), the strong Monsoon currents were likely to penetrate in Upper and Central parts of the country from July 20, 2022 (Wednesday), an NDMA news release said.

In view of PMD's forecast, the NDMA has issued fresh advisory to Federal Ministries / Departments, respective Provincial Governments, their line departments including PIDs, PDMAs / GBDMA / SDMA, District Administrations / DDMAs, Municipal Administrations and major metropolis to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures.

The NDMA has advised to relevant departments to identify vulnerable, choke points at-risk communities based on recent patterns of rainfall and devise mitigation measures. Secondly, they have been asked to maintain enhanced alert level and monitoring of developing situation to reduce response times in case of emergency.

Keeping in view recent urban flooding-related incidents in Karachi and other metropolis, NDMA has instructed relevant departments to restrict vehicle movement across nullahs prone to flash floods, low lying areas and close to water channels.

Likewise, Discos and relevant Local Administration / Departments to ensure that necessary arrangements were undertaken to avoid electrocution incidents and timely restoration of power supply In case of emergency, departments concerned need to initiate evacuation of at-risk population from flood prone areas as per evacuation plans timely along with availability of shelter, food and medicines.

NDMA has also advised the relevant departments to ensure pre-placement of necessary inventory/equipment along with availability of POL at identified vulnerable locations to back-up generators for de-watering pumps in case of urban flooding.

In its advisory, NDMA has urged relevant authorities and departments to conduct mass awareness campaign regarding evacuation plan for at-risk communities, risk and consequent danger of submerging of vehicles in flooded low-lying areas and risk of electrocution during monsoon.