More monsoon rains predicted in Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday issued weather advisory based on the prevailing Hydro-Meteorological conditions over Pakistan from August 29-31.

According to PMD, another monsoon rain bearing system is likely to enter in Sindh on Saturday (29th August ).

Under the influence of this meteorological system, Rain/wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, in Sindh (Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur & Larkana) is expected from Saturday (evening) to Monday (29th -31 st August ) Rain-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls in Balochistan (Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu and Sibbi) is also predicted during Sunday and Monday (30th -31 st August 2020).

Rain-thundershowers may also occur in Punjab (Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Rajanpur, D.G Khan, Multan, Khanewal and Sahiwal) during the period.

The predicted Heavy rainfall may further aggravate existing urban flooding in Sindh (Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Badin) on 30th -31st August .

Heavy downpour may generate flash flooding in Balochistan (Sibbi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella) and D.G Khan during the period.

With the said Hydro-Meteorological situation in view, all concerned authorities including Provincial Irrigation departments and PDMAs/ DDMAs are advised to remain alert, critically watch the situation and take all necessary precautionary measures well in time to avoid loss of precious human lives and damage to private & public property.