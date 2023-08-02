More monsoon rains predicted this week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Met Office on Wednesday predicted more rain/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls in most parts of the province, including the city, during the next five days.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country.

A westerly wave is alsolikely to enter these areas on August 3 and under the influence of these systems, rain/wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura from Thursday to Monday with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from Friday (evening/night) to Monday with occasional gaps.