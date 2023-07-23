More new buses arrive in city: Sharjeel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday said that a new batch of buses had arrived in Karachi.

He said new routes were scheduled to commence in a few days.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the arrival of the new buses will significantly improve transportation convenience for the people of Karachi.

He further said that additional batches of buses were expected to reach Karachi in August and October.