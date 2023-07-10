More new buses to reach tomorrow: Sharjeel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, along with Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, while addressing a press conference at Archives Complex Clifton on Sunday said that more new buses will arrive in the city tomorrow.

They announced that the chargers for electric buses have arrived, and starting tomorrow, these buses will once again operate on the roads of Karachi.

The Sindh government is consistently taking measures to provide optimal travel facilities to its citizens, and in this regard, another fleet of buses will arrive in Karachi tomorrow.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that, as per the instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Sindh government is committed to expanding the number of buses in order to enhance urban travel facilities. Furthermore, he mentioned that the new buses will be replacing the older ones.

He said that the bus monitoring app has been launched, which has made people's lives easier in this era of inflation. He highlighted that the Sindh government has undertaken significant work in mega projects. The government hospitals in Sindh offer excellent health facilities, with even individuals from Afghanistan and Iran utilizing Sindh hospitals for medical treatment.

He stated that the Dhabji Special Economic Zone is commencing operations, which will create numerous investment and employment opportunities. Investors are being facilitated through a streamlined one-window operation process, there is a high likelihood of establishing an electric bus plant in Sindh.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, during the press conference, expressed that the Pakistan People's Party government is excelling in all sectors. He emphasized that the Sindh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, is tirelessly striving for the development of the province.

He said that the Sindh government's efforts in preserving mangroves have been acknowledged and recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records, the Sindh government has undertaken substantial initiatives in the realm of urban forests.

He said that the Sindh government has exclusively provided the best treatment in government hospitals. The quality of healthcare services in Sindh government hospitals is of such high standards that individuals do not require a health card. He mentioned that the government hospitals in Sindh offer free-of-cost treatment for the world's most expensive cyber knife and transplant procedures.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that the Sindh government is planning to organize an investment conference in the province in the near future.

The purpose of this conference is to showcase the natural resources available in Sindh to the world and attract investments. He further that investors from all around the globe will be invited to participate in the conference. He emphasized the need to redirect the youth population towards constructive activities for the betterment of the province.

Sharjeel said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has addressed the topics of employment and education opportunities for the youth during his foreign visits. He highlighted the efforts of Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, referred to as the "King of Reconciliation," who has promoted a message of reconciliation to all. The message of "Pakistan Khappe" signifies unity, reconciliation, and development.

The Information Minister announced that the Sindh government is planning to establish IT institutes, colleges, and universities in each division of the province and this initiative aims to empower the youth and enable their progress in the IT sector.

He expressed that the top leadership of the Pakistan People's Party is dedicated to fostering an environment of unity and harmony throughout the country.

The motto of the People's Party revolves around eradicating the politics of hatred and conflict, instead focusing on progressing collectively with everyone, People's Party wants to end the politics of hatred and conflict and believes in moving forward together with everyone, we have to move forward with positive thinking.

He stated that there are no medical facilities comparable to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in any part of Pakistan. He emphasized the need to establish NICVD branches in every district across the country to ensure widespread access to quality cardiac care. The aim is to drive the progress of the nation by prioritizing healthcare services and expanding specialized medical facilities for the benefit of all citizens.

In response to a question, he said that the Sindh government is conducting operations in the Katcha areas. He further stated that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) aims to unite and establish harmony among the people, emphasizing Chairman Bilawal's efforts in encouraging all forces in Pakistan to work together with understanding.

Responding to a question, he commented that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not exhibit patriotism by attempting to obstruct the signing of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Answering a question, he clarified that the Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) struggle is not directed against the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) or any particular political party, our focus is on combating poverty, ignorance, unemployment, and various challenges that affect the people. He emphasized that it is their mission to address and resolve these problems.

To another question, he said that the Chief Minister of Sindh has issued strict instructions to regulate and control the prices of milk and wheat.

Replying to a question, he emphasized that the Sindh government is undertaking significant and commendable initiatives in various sectors such as education, health, agriculture, energy, irrigation, housing, and more.

Replying to another question, he said that Sindh holds the Primary right to utilize the natural resources present within its boundaries, including the collection of royalties.

During the press conference, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership Unit, emphasized the importance of creating a business-friendly environment for investors and businesspeople.

He said that the Sindh Government has dedicated significant effort to develop the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, underscoring their commitment to this endeavor over an extended period.

He announced that the development work of the Dhabiji Economic Zone will commence on July 15, marking a significant milestone that has been achieved. He also said that the Dhabiji Special Economic Zone offers a tax holiday for a period of 10 years.

The establishment of the Dhabiji Economic Zone is expected to generate increased employment opportunities and contribute to economic growth.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar stated that the Dhabiji Special Economic Zone is a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and is being constructed under a Public-Private Partnership model.

He said that the Sindh government has a track record of successfully completing significant projects through public-private partnerships. In the case of the Dhabiji Special Economic Zone, the Sindh government has provided the land, while the responsibility for its development lies with the designated developer.

He further said that the Dhabiji Special Economic Zone spans an extensive area of 1500 acres and is strategically located in close proximity to Port Qasim, Karachi Airport, and the main railway track.

Considering its advantageous location and promising prospects, he expressed confidence that the Dhabiji Special Economic Zone will emerge as the most successful economic zone in the country.