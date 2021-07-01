More organizations are required to facilitate, educate deserving children: Shafqat Shah

Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) Provincial Leader Syed Shafqat Ali Shah Thursday visited Sweet Home Children Village and distributed gifts among them

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) Provincial Leader Syed Shafqat Ali Shah Thursday visited Sweet Home Children Village and distributed gifts among them.

Speaking on the occasion, he said we had to work together for the education and betterment of deserving children to make them a useful citizen of the society.

He proposed to set up more organizations on the patterns of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mall in order to facilitate and educate maximum number of children.