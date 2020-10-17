UrduPoint.com
More Parks Are Also Being Adopted: Murtaza Wahab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:47 PM

More parks are also being adopted: Murtaza Wahab

More parks are also being adopted: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor to CM Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Sindh Government has adopted two parks of KMC New Clifton Park and Family Park Clifton ST14 and more such parks are also being adopted.

Speaking at first adopted park's New Clifton Park inauguration and plantation ceremony Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that in accordance with the vision of CM Sindh to make province green and clean after adopting both parks they will be fully rehabilitated and will be included in the list of the best parks of the city.

Both the parks will be managed by Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department and Sindh Environmental Protection Agency.

He further said that it has been a long-standing tradition of the PPP to keep planting the sapling of democracy in the desert of dictatorship while PPP also firmly believes in more and more tree plantations to offset the harmful effects of ever-rising air pollution.

He said that the provincial government is busy protecting the environment from the menace of pollution on one hand and on the other and equally important side it is endeavoring to rehabilitate the already degraded environment.

"Adoption of parks is also a step to achieve these goals", he added.

In the end, Advisor on Environment planted a sapling after inaugurating the park.

Secretary Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Government of Sindh Muhammad Aslam Ghouri and Director General Sindh Environmental Protection Agency Naeem Ahmed Mughal besides higher officials of SEPA and a large number of media-persons also attended the ceremony.

