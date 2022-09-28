UrduPoint.com

More People Suffer From High BP Than Expected: Report

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 08:08 PM

More people suffer from high BP than expected: Report

Millions may be suffering from high blood pressure without knowing it because their levels only spike at night, suggests a new study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Millions may be suffering from high blood pressure without knowing it because their levels only spike at night, suggests a new study.

An Oxford University study found one in eight people aged 40 to 75 had hypertension in the evening that would be missed by a daytime GP appointment, reports the Daily Mail.

Having high blood pressure raises a person's risk of heart attacks, strokes and even death -- especially if it is left untreated.

Healthy people usually see their blood pressure drop at night as the body winds down and prepares to sleep.

But researchers found the opposite happens in 15 per cent of people, according to the study.

The study, published in the British Journal of General Practice, involved around 21,000 patients from 28 GP practices and four hospitals in the Oxford area.

The National Health Service (NHS) watchdog NICE recommends that GPs diagnose patients based on daytime blood pressure levels only.

But the team at Oxford says ambulatory monitoring -- when a cuff is worn over a 24-hour period -- should be used more often.

Related Topics

Nice Oxford May From Blood Million

Recent Stories

Scholz Says Germany Will Never Recognize Referendu ..

Scholz Says Germany Will Never Recognize Referendums in Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, Kh ..

11 minutes ago
 Rocket Falls Near Fortified Green Zone in Iraqi Ca ..

Rocket Falls Near Fortified Green Zone in Iraqi Capital - Source

11 minutes ago
 US Treasury on Sanctioning Gazprombank: There Must ..

US Treasury on Sanctioning Gazprombank: There Must Be a Channel to Pay This Oil ..

11 minutes ago
 Tayyaba Gul's charges: Lahore High Court suspends ..

Tayyaba Gul's charges: Lahore High Court suspends proceedings of commission to e ..

11 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in Karachi firing

One killed, two injured in Karachi firing

11 minutes ago
 Usman Wazeer knocks out Thai boxer to claim WBO Yo ..

Usman Wazeer knocks out Thai boxer to claim WBO Youth title

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.