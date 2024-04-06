Open Menu

More Police Officials Promoted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 09:40 PM

The process of departmental promotions are going on in the police force, and in all regions and districts of the province, meetings of promotion boards are being held under the supervision of RPOs, in which hundreds of officials are being promoted to the next rank according to merit and seniority

Punjab Police Spokesman said that 43 ASIs were promoted to sub-inspector rank while 24 head constables were promoted to ASI rank in Rawalpindi region, In DG Khan region, 27 ASIs were promoted to sub-inspector and 27 constables were promoted to the rank of head constable, the cases of 64 ASIs and 50 constables were considered in DG Khan Promotion board.

IG Punjab congratulated the promoted officers and officials, directed them to perform their duties more diligently.

He said that promotion according to merit is the right of every officer and official, IG Punjab said that departmental promotion is a reflection of increasing professional responsibilities so promoted officers and officials should perform with more commitment & passion and transfer the fruits of promotion to the citizens in form of more better performance than before.

