More Police Officials Promoted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 09:40 PM
The process of departmental promotions are going on in the police force, and in all regions and districts of the province, meetings of promotion boards are being held under the supervision of RPOs, in which hundreds of officials are being promoted to the next rank according to merit and seniority
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The process of departmental promotions are going on in the police force, and in all regions and districts of the province, meetings of promotion boards are being held under the supervision of RPOs, in which hundreds of officials are being promoted to the next rank according to merit and seniority.
Punjab Police Spokesman said that 43 ASIs were promoted to sub-inspector rank while 24 head constables were promoted to ASI rank in Rawalpindi region, In DG Khan region, 27 ASIs were promoted to sub-inspector and 27 constables were promoted to the rank of head constable, the cases of 64 ASIs and 50 constables were considered in DG Khan Promotion board.
IG Punjab congratulated the promoted officers and officials, directed them to perform their duties more diligently.
He said that promotion according to merit is the right of every officer and official, IG Punjab said that departmental promotion is a reflection of increasing professional responsibilities so promoted officers and officials should perform with more commitment & passion and transfer the fruits of promotion to the citizens in form of more better performance than before.
Recent Stories
Vivo V30 5G: Insights from Pakistan's Tech Experts and Lifestyle Influencers
40 arrested over Kite Flying Act violation in 24 hours
FPCCI for increasing tax-to-GDP ratio by broadening of tax base
Evening OPD shift to commence at Mian Mir Hospital after Eid
People demand to include PKC Havelian in Health Card Program
Football: German Bundesliga results
IGP says Police Khidmat Counters at hospitals to be made more active
Unexpected strawberry crop spins Burkina's 'red gold'
Lailatul Qadr is being observed across northern Sindh
MWL secretary general to lead Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque
Two drug Rehabilitation centres, ladies hostel inaugurated
Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained twice at Dutch protest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
40 arrested over Kite Flying Act violation in 24 hours4 minutes ago
-
Evening OPD shift to commence at Mian Mir Hospital after Eid12 minutes ago
-
People demand to include PKC Havelian in Health Card Program12 minutes ago
-
IGP says Police Khidmat Counters at hospitals to be made more active12 minutes ago
-
Lailatul Qadr is being observed across northern Sindh30 minutes ago
-
MWL secretary general to lead Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque33 minutes ago
-
Two drug Rehabilitation centres, ladies hostel inaugurated33 minutes ago
-
Eid gifts bring joy to Thalassemia patients at Saidu Teaching Hospital27 minutes ago
-
Price monitoring team cracks down on violators in Kohat27 minutes ago
-
Monitoring team inspects prices of edibles in Kohat27 minutes ago
-
Isolated villages to be solarised: CM Murad39 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Adabi Board's chairman pays tribute to Nabi Bux Baloch27 minutes ago