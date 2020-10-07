More preventive measures regarding Covid-19 needed : Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Wednesday said that after the increase in corona cases in Sindh, preventive measures were needed to be tightened in Punjab.

He said that if people would not take precautions, smart lockdown could be resumed in high risk districts and areas.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 at the Chief Minister's House.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, IG Punjab and relevant secretaries were also present.

Briefing on the current situation of pandemic in the province, the secretary Primary Health said that Punjab had been witnessing an increase in the number of new corona victims and deaths in the last few days, especially in Gujranwala, Nankana Sahib and Gujarat that could be regarded as high risk districts in view of increasing number of new cases.

On the occasion, Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that the previous wave of corona in Punjab came after Sindh and Karachi so that it was needed to take more precautions.

Raja Basharat said that no restriction of SOPs such as wearing of masks and social distancing was witnessed in public gatherings across the province so the Punjab health department should formulate new SOPs in this regard and the local district administration should ensure complete implementation, he added.

He said that even in the marriage halls, the SOPs were not being followed as per the agreement, which was raising fears of a resurgence of the pandemic. He directed the district administrations across the province to ensure implementation of SOPs in marriage halls, educational institutions and public places.

The minister said that due to effective measures taken by the government, Punjab was close todefeating corona so people should show responsibility and protect themselves and others from thedeadly pandemic.