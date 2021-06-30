UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Prominent Political Personalities Join PTI Chapter AJK

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

More prominent political personalities join PTI chapter AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :More prominent political personalities from Poonch, Muzaffarabad, Neelum and Bagh have formally joined Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) chapter.

According to statement issued here, central vice president Muslim Conference Women Wing, Rehana Khan, former minister AJK government Manzoor Hussain Shah, former candidate Sardar Manzoor Advocate, District Zakat Chairman Sadar Sagheer Baig Raja, former Secretary General District Bagh Sardar Shujjah Mongol Advocate met the Chief Organizer PTI Senator Saifullah Khan Niazee and central leader PTI AJK Chapter Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, who is also special assistant to Chief Minister Punjab.

During meetings, they expressed complete trust on PTI's manifesto and its leadership.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that negotiations were underway with many others important political personalities.

He expressed the hope that they will also announce joining PTI in next coming days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Jammu Muzaffarabad Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Israeli foreign minister says ‘they’re here to ..

34 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia to launch a second national airline

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 27 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

1 hour ago

Being a mother for working women is not easy, says ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 979 new cases of coronavirus, 27 ..

2 hours ago

WB provides $800mn Program Support to Pakistan to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.