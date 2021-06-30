More prominent political personalities join PTI AJK chapter

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :More prominent political personalities from Poonch, Muzaffarabad, Neelum and Bagh have formally joined Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) chapter.

According to a statement issued here, Central Vice President Muslim Conference Women Wing, Rehana Khan, Former Minister AJ&K government Manzoor Hussain Shah, former candidate Sardar Manzoor Advocate, District Zakat Chairman Sadar Sagheer Baig Raja, former Secretary General District Bagh Sardar Shujjah Mongol Advocate met the Chief Organizer PTI Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi and Central leader PTI AJK chapter Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, who is also special assistant to Chief Minister Punjab.

During meetings, they expressed complete trust on PTI's manifesto and its leadership.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that negotiations were underway with many other important political personalities.

He expressed the hope that they will also announce joining PTI in coming days.