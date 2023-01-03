More public sector hostels in federal capital needed for women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Working women and women with disabilities have demanded more public sector hostels in the Federal capital to address their accommodation issues.

Talking to APP, Shahida Zain, a working woman with disability said that the majority of working women in the federal capital have no option but to live in hostels already congested with little room and high prices.

She said that "I had no other choice but to take refuge in a private hostel for which I have to pay lion's share of my salary.

She said that apart from payment of a heavy amount, she has to face poor facilities like unhygienic environment, insufficient food and laundry issues combined with washrooms, privacy and security.

Due to the lack of public sector accommodations, the private hostels have been charging heavily and exploit the situation to the fullest.

Another working woman Zahra said that she has been searching for a public sector hostel for 3 years but she could not find one and she is compelled to live in a private room.

She said that private hostels charge hefty amounts which some of the women cant afford. When contacted an official of the Ministry of Human Rights, Muhammad Khawaja said the Ministry had issued directives to Capital Development Authority (CDA) to make quick work on allotted plots for women hostels to cater their needs.

He said that the Ministry had already allocated various places to construct more public sector hostels for women and it would be done very soon.