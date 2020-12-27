UrduPoint.com
More Rain Expected In City During Next 24 Hour

Sun 27th December 2020 | 09:30 PM

More rain expected in city during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :More rain is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and may persist till Monday.

According to Meteorological department, rain is expected in Pothohar region, Sargodha, Mianwali, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Narowal and Lahore. Snowfall is also expected in Murree, Galyat and Nathia Gali during this period.

However, cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in other parts of the province.

During past 24 hours, rain occurred in some districts of the province including Mandi Bahauddin 8mm, Chakwal 7mm, Jhelum, Gujranwala 6mm, Sialkot (Airport 4mm, City 1mm), Joharabad, Mangla 4mm, Narowal, Hafizabad 3mm, Lahore (City 3mm, Airport 2mm), Gujrat and Faisalabad 1mm.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 12 and 4 degrees centigrade respectively on Sunday.

