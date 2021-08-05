More rain expected in provincial capital

More rain is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :More rain is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are still penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during next few days. A westerly wave is also present over western and upper parts of the country.

According to the Meteorological department, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain wind/thundershower is expected in Pothohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Kasur, M.B.Din, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Pothohar region, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat and Lahore during evening/night.

During last 24 hour, rain occurred in most districts of the province including Bhakkar 102mm, Islamabad (Airport 32mm, Golra 11mm, Bokra 7mm, City 4mm), Mangla 32mm, Jhelum 15mm, Murree 10mm, Attock, Narowal 7mm, Sialkot (Airport 6mm, City 2mm), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad) 6mm, Chaklala 2mm), Karwar (Layyah) 6mm, Gujarat 5mm, Lahore (City 4mm, Airport 1mm), Mandi Bahauddin 2mm, Gujranwala 1mm.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 32 and 26 degrees centigrade respectively on Wednesday.