UrduPoint.com

More Rain Expected In Provincial Capital

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 12:09 AM

More rain expected in provincial capital

More rain is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :More rain is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are still penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during next few days. A westerly wave is also present over western and upper parts of the country.

According to the Meteorological department, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain wind/thundershower is expected in Pothohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Kasur, M.B.Din, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Pothohar region, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat and Lahore during evening/night.

During last 24 hour, rain occurred in most districts of the province including Bhakkar 102mm, Islamabad (Airport 32mm, Golra 11mm, Bokra 7mm, City 4mm), Mangla 32mm, Jhelum 15mm, Murree 10mm, Attock, Narowal 7mm, Sialkot (Airport 6mm, City 2mm), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad) 6mm, Chaklala 2mm), Karwar (Layyah) 6mm, Gujarat 5mm, Lahore (City 4mm, Airport 1mm), Mandi Bahauddin 2mm, Gujranwala 1mm.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 32 and 26 degrees centigrade respectively on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Murree Gujrat Kasur Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Bhakkar Jhelum Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Attock Airport

Recent Stories

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadersh ..

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ shapes future of ..

10 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in ..

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in addressing COVID-19 pandemic

40 minutes ago
 DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDG ..

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDGs

1 hour ago
 COVID-19 claims 29 more patients, infects 2,734 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 29 more patients, infects 2,734 others

58 seconds ago
 Flames surround island monastery as fires rage in ..

Flames surround island monastery as fires rage in Greece

1 minute ago
 Donors Pledge $370Mln in Extra Relief Aid for Leba ..

Donors Pledge $370Mln in Extra Relief Aid for Lebanon

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.