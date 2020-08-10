UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Rain Expected In Provincial Capital

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:55 PM

More rain expected in provincial capital

More rain with thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :More rain with thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country.

Westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

The Meteorological department said that rain-thundershowers are expected in Pothohar region, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Sargodha and Khushab.

However, isolated rain/thunderstorm is also expected in Bahawalnagar and DG Khan.

More heavy falls are expected in Potohar region, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Lahore.

During past 24 hours, rain occurred in most districts of the province including Lahore (Airport 83mm, City 34mm), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 68mm, Chaklala 15mm), Narowal 54mm, Islamabad (Zero Point 39mm, Golra 33mm, Airport 24mm, Saidpur 22mm,Bokra 12mm), Gujranwala 12mm, Murree 5mm, Gujarat 3mm, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar 1.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 31 and 27 centigrade respectively on Monday.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Murree Saidpur Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Khushab Mianwali Narowal Airport

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

46 minutes ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

2 hours ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

3 hours ago

MPA Sajid Jokhio alongwith others visits Lat, Thad ..

4 minutes ago

CTP urge motorists to avoid wrong, double parking ..

5 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed launches PR's plantation drive

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.