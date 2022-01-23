More rain expected in Upper KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Meteorological Department on Monday has forecast more rain in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the next 24 hours.

With rain, snowfall is also predicted at some places of Malam Jabba and Kalam with cold and dry weather will prevail in most plains and southern districts of the province, an official said.

He said, the highest rainfall of 36 mm was recorded in Malam Jabba, 29 mm in Charat and 20 mm in Parachinar, 11 mm rain in Dir, 10 mm in Saidu Sharif, Swat, 8 mm in Peshawar, 5 mm in Bannu, 3.3 mm in Balakot and Pattan.

About the snowfall, he the official of the Meteorological Department said that 18 inches of snow has been recorded in Malam Jabba and half an inch in Kalam with Minimum temperature in Peshawar was 6 degree Celsius, maximum 10 degree Celsius and humidity was 93 percent.