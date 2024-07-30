Open Menu

More Rain Forecast For Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 10:50 AM

More rain forecast for Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of more rain for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours.

Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas have received heavy rain at night between Monday and Tuesday. However, the Met Office has forecast more rain for the region during next 24 hours.

The farmers’ community has been advised to adopt measures to drain out rainwater from their standing crops within three days. The management of municipal corporation and the district management have also asked to make arrangements to drainout rainwater from roads and streets if heavy rain lashes during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 38 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of more rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.

