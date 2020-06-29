More rain forecast in city Lahore

Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province, including the Punjab capital, during the next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province, including the Punjab capital, during the next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Moist currents are also penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

According to the Meteorological department, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province while rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Silakot, Narowal, Kasur, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Khushab, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Jhang, Pakpattan, Okara, Sahiwal and Toba Tek Singh.

Dust-raising winds are also expected in Multan, DG Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.

During the past 24 hours, rain occurred in some districts, including Faislabad 37mm, Noorpur Thal 27mm, Lahore (City 20mm, Airport 18mm), Islamabad (Saidpur 17mm, A/P, Bokra 4mm, City 3mm), M. B.Din 15mm, Bhakkar 13mm, Sargodha 9mm, Jhelum, Narowal 8mm, Gujrat, Gujranwala 6mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala) 2mm, Jhang 1mm.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded in the city as 36 and 29 degreescentigrade, respectively, on Monday.