UrduPoint.com

More Rain Likely In The Provincial Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2022 | 08:23 PM

More rain likely in the provincial capital

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in the provincial capital and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in the provincial capital and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met. department, Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Okara, Sheikhupura, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan. Heavy falls are also expected in Pothohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad and Sargodha during the period.

The city on Wednesday received light to moderate rain.

Today's highest temperature was recorded at Bhakkar, 44 degree Celsius, Bahawalnagar, Layyah and Sahiwal 43.

According to a synoptic situation strong moist currents are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country tonight. A westerly wave is also affecting upper and central parts.

More Stories From Pakistan

