More rain likely in upper KP, northeast Punjab, GB, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

However, more rain with snow over the hills is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas .

Dense fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning/night.

According to the synoptic situation, the westerly weather system is affecting upper parts of the country and may persist till Monday (morning).

During the last 24 hours, rain wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, north Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Gujranwala 55 mm, Mandi Bahauddin, Murree 48, Narowal 44, Sialkot (Airport 42, City 18), Mangla 51, Jhelum 35, Hafizabad 32, Lahore (City 30, Airport 26), Gujrat 28, Chakwal 25, Islamabad (Airport 24, Bokra 22, Golra 21, Zeropoint 18) , Saidpur 15), Sargodha 22, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 29, Shamsabad 21), Joharabad 19, Attock 15, Kasur, Sahiwal 10, Nurpurthal 09, Faisalabad, Okara 06, Toba Tek Singh 05, Jhang 03, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Kot Addu 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 46, ChIrat 41, Parachinar 20, Kakul 14, Dir (Upper 14, Lower 08), Saidu Sharif 13, Balakot 12, DI Khan 08, Peshawar 07, Takht Bai 06, Bannu, Mardan 05, Patan, Kalam 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 47, Airport 37) , Garhi Dupatta 32, Kotli 30, Rawalkot 23, Balochistan: Kalat 20, Gilgit Baltistan: Skardu and Astore 02mm.

The snowfall recorded was Murree 26 inches, Malam Jabba 22.0, Rawalkot 3.4, Kalat, Skardu, 2.4 Parachinar, Astor 1.0 and 0.5 in Kalam.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh, Kalat -09 C, Gupis -07, Parachinar -06, Kalam, Quetta -05, Skardu, Astore, Bagrote -04, Dalbandin, Malam Jabba, Hunza -03 Murree, Zhob, Rawalakot -02, Cherat, Nokkundi, Baramulla, Shopian and Anantnag -01 C.