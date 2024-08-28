More rain predicted for Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances

of more rain for Bahawalpur during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum temperature was recorded as 32 centigrade and

minimum 25 centigrade in the city.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of more rain has also been forecast

for the rest of region.