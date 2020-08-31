More rain predicted for Peshawar division during next 24 hours

Peshawar and Nowshera districts received light to moderate rains on Monday afternoon, turning the weather pleasant

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Peshawar and Nowshera districts received light to moderate rains on Monday afternoon, turning the weather pleasant.

The rain continued lashing parts of Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber and Mardan districts till filing of this report.

The met office has predicated more rains in Peshawar Division during the next 24 hours.

People thronged to parks to enjoy pleasant change in the weather and took a sigh of relief from the oppressive weather after the showers.