More Rain-thunderstorm Forecast In Islamabad, Punjab, GB, Kashmir, KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

More rain-thunderstorm forecast in Islamabad, Punjab, GB, Kashmir, KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :More rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), during past 24 hour, rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and upper Sindh.

Rainfall(mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 87, Dir (upper 84, lower 53), Kalam 79, Saidu Sharif 74, Pattan 76, Balakot 68, Tahktbai 52, Cherat 49, Peshawar (city 42, AP 21), Chitral, Kakul 39, Drosh 36, Mir Khani 21, Parachinar, Bannu 16, D.I. Khan 07, rnKashmir: Garhidupatta 52, Muzaffarabad (AP 51, City 45), Rawalakot 12, Kotli 04,rn Punjab: Attock 42, Murree 35, Lahore (A/P 27, City 21), Islamabad (ZP 24, AP 19, Saidpur 14, Bokra 11), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 17), Sialkot (City 17, A/P 15), Gujranwala, Narowal 15, Okara 11, Kasur, Chakwal 10, Sahiwal 08, Joharabad, Bhakkar 05, Jhang, Hafizabad, Noorpur Thal, Khanewal 04, Gujrat, Jhelum, Layyah 03, Mangla 02, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, T.

T. Singh, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur(City) Multan (City) 01, rn Balochistan: Chaman 25, Pishin, Ziarat 10, Quetta (city 05, Samungli 01), Zhob 03, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 26, Bagrote 03, Gupis, Chillas 01, Sindh: Jaccobabad 01.

Snowfall (inches) occurred in Kalam 38, Malamjabba 14, Chitral 03 and Dir 01.

Today's lowest minimum temperature's (°C) were remained in Kalam -03°C, Malam Jabba -02°C, Dir and Leh -01°C.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Monday morning.

