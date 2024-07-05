More rain-wind-thundershower expected at various parts of country: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain-wind/thundershower in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Northeast Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with occasional gaps.

Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places during the period. Rain-wind/thundershower is also expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and south Punjab.

According to the synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper/central parts of the country.

A fresh westerly trough was likely to affect most upper/central parts of the country from tonight.

Torrential rains may cause flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Dir, Swat, Kashmir, northeast Balochistan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from tonight to July 07.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Peshawar from till 07 July. Landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable points of hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country.The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Joharabad 48mm, Okara 40, Sargodha 38, Chakwal 33, Faisalabad 25, Islamabad (Zero point 20, Saidpur 14, Bokra 02, Golra, Airport 01), Murree 17, Hafizabad, Mangala 08, Jhang 05, Jhelum, Karor (Layyah) 04, Mandi Bahauddin, Sheikhupura, Toba Tek Singh 03, Attock, Gujranwala, Lahore (Airport, City 02), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 01), Sialkot (Airport) 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 34, Kashmir: Rawalakot 19, Garhi Dupatta 17, Muzaffarabad (Airport 11, City 09), Kotli 06, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 23, Kakul 07, Malam Jabba 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astor 03, Bunji 02 and Skardu 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokundi, Dalbandin 48C, Dadu, Chilas 44C.