More rain-wind, thundershower expected from Friday to Sunday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :A westerly wave, likely to affect the upper parts of the country, will lash parts of in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from September 22-24 with occasional gaps, as per the forecast of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday.

A weak to moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea were likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from September 22 while a westerly wave was also likely to affect the upper parts during the period.

Under the influence of�this weather system, rain/wind-thundershower with few moderate to heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad,�Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu,�Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi�Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kurram, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera from September 22-24 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali,�Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalnagar on September 23 and 24 with occasional gaps.

About the impact of the rain spell, the PMD warned that moderate to heavy falls may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi on September 22 and 23.

Moderate to heavy rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit�Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra and Abbottabad from September 22-24.

The farmers have been advised to manage their crop activities accordingly and tourists and travelers to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the period.

Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc. The general public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/lightning/moderate/heavy rains.�All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions during the forecast period.