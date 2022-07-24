More rain-wind-thundershower likely across country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :More rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday, as per the forecast of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Scattered heavy falls are likely in east/south Balochistan, lower Sindh and south Punjab.

According to the synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents were penetrating in the upper, central and southern parts of the country.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Lahore, Gujranwala, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Dera Ismail Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan on Monday.

Flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of Zhob, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the period.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan while heavy falls at few places.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Islamkot 127mm, Karachi (Quaidabad 87, Gulshan Hadid, Saddar 62, Masroor Base 55, Kemari 54, Orangi Town 50, DHA 44, North Karachi 39, Korangi, Nazimabad, Faisal Base 36, Saadi Town 34, University Road 30, Gadap Town 29, Gulshan e Maymar 28, Airport Old Area 27, Jinnah Terminal 26), Thatta 70, Hyderabad 69, Badin 65, Tando Jam 59, Skrand 46, Jacobabad 45, Padidan, Chachro 31, Kaloi 30, Mithi 29, Diplo 22, Mohenjodaro 21, Mirpurkhas 15, Sukkur 11, Nagarparkar 10, Shaheed Benazirabad 08.

, Khairpur, Larkana, Dahli 05, Dadu 04, Balochistan: Zhob 51, Sibbi 18, Dalbandin 14, Lasbella 13, Barkhan 11, Kalat 08, Quetta (City 07), Kohlu 06, Khuzdar 05, Ormara 04, Loralai 02, Punjab: DG Khan 38, Bahawalpur (City 37, Airport 36), Multan (Airport 32, City 18), Chakwal 33, Faisalabad, Khanpur 31, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 22, Chaklala 02), Kot Addu 21, Joharabad 20, Layyah 19, Noor Pur thal 18, Kasur 17, Islamabad (Airport 16, Zero Point 06, Golra 05, Saidpur 01), Bhakkar 14, Gujarat 10, Attock, Bahawalnagar 08, Rahimyar Khan 07, Jhelum 06, Okara, Khanewal 04, Sargodha 03, T T Singh 02, Lahore (Airport 01), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 27 , Dir (Upper 27, Lower 16), Malam Jabba 24, Peshawar (Bacha Khan Airport 18, City 06), DI Khan (City 19, Airport 17), Saidu Sharif, Chitral 14, Kalam 13, Buner 10, Pattan 11, Drosh 05, Parachinar 02, Takht Bai, Cherat 01, Sahiwal 01,Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 16, City 04), Rawalakot 16, Garhi Duptta 08, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 17, Gilgit 11, Hunza 08, Gupis 06, Babusar 05, and Skardu 02.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Nokkundi 45 C and Dalbandin 41 C.