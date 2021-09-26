UrduPoint.com

More Rain-wind-thundershower Predicted In Southern Half Of Country

Umer Jamshaid 14 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 03:00 PM

More Rain-wind-thundershower predicted in southern half of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The monsoon rainfall likely to subside in upper parts will occur in the southern half of the country during the next week with occasional gaps according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The met office has informed that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in Sindh from September 27 (Monday) and likely to continue till October 02 (Saturday).

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Mirpur Khas, Thar Parker, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mitiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella from September 28 (Tuesday) to October 02 (Saturday) with occasional gaps.

Heavy falls are also expected in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and Hyderabad during the period.

Rain-wind-thundershower is also expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Zhob, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Bahawalpur during September 28 (Tuesday) to September 30 (Thursday).

Isolated Rain-wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Northeast Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during September 27/28 and September 30(Thursday) and October 01 (Friday).

The rain is likely to reduce the day temperatures and turn the weather pleasant in the above mentioned areas, giving relief to the heat stricken people.

