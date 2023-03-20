More rain-wind-thunderstorm expected during the week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast another rain spell with heavy falls in various parts of Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan from March 21-24.

Another strong westerly wave is likely to enter in Pakistan from March 21 and likely to grip most parts of the country on March 22.

In Balochistan, widespread rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, Barkhan, Harnai, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Panjgur, Kalat, Gwadar, Lasbela and Makran Coast from March 21 (evening/night) to March 24.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, widespread rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls (isolated hailstorm) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Haripur, Karak, Peshawar, Kohat, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Mohmand, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from March 21- 24.

In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, widespread rain-wind/thunderstorm with scattered heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur).

While isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms in Gilgit-Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar from March 21-24.

In Punjab and Islamabad, widespread rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls or isolated hailstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar khan, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur from March 21-24.

In Sindh, scattered rain-wind-dust/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Mithi, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Dadu and Karachi from March 21-23.

About the possible impacts the met office said that the strong wind and hailstorm may cause damage to loose infrastructure and standing crops in the country.

Heavy rains may cause flash floods in Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kalat, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Sibbi, Turbat, Awaran, Panjgur, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan on March 22 and March 23 while in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Mardan, Waziristan, Bajur, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Kashmir and urban flooding in Peshawar, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Lahore is expected on March 23 and 24.

Landslides may occur in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galiyat during the forecast period. Day temperature is likely to fall significantly during the spell.

Tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period. All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.