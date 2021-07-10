More rain wind/thundershower in Islamabad, Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Methodological Department (PMD) predicted on Saturday more rain-wind/thundershower in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper & Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours.

However partly cloudy weather is expected in upper and central parts of the country. However, very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country, says a MET office official.

Monsoon currents from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen during next 24 hours.

Rainfall recorded in Punjab (Hafizabad 63), Islamabad (Golra 55, ZP 52, Saidpur 35, Bokra 19, AP 18), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 42, Shamsabad 32), Jhelum 42, M.B. Din 23, Chakwal 11, Murree 05, Lahore (AP) 04, Sialkot (AP) 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 26, Parachinar 06, Dir (upper, lower 02), Kakul, Saidu Sharif 01, Balochistan: Lasbella 15, Panjgur 10, Kashmir: Rawalakot 13 and Muzaffarabad (City 08, A/P 05).

Maximum temperature recorded in Nokkundi 47, Dalbandin, D.I. Khan 45 and Sibbi 44.