UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Rain Wind/thundershower In Islamabad, Punjab, KP

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

More rain wind/thundershower in Islamabad, Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Methodological Department (PMD) predicted on Saturday more rain-wind/thundershower in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper & Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours.

However partly cloudy weather is expected in upper and central parts of the country. However, very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country, says a MET office official.

Monsoon currents from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen during next 24 hours.

Rainfall recorded in Punjab (Hafizabad 63), Islamabad (Golra 55, ZP 52, Saidpur 35, Bokra 19, AP 18), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 42, Shamsabad 32), Jhelum 42, M.B. Din 23, Chakwal 11, Murree 05, Lahore (AP) 04, Sialkot (AP) 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 26, Parachinar 06, Dir (upper, lower 02), Kakul, Saidu Sharif 01, Balochistan: Lasbella 15, Panjgur 10, Kashmir: Rawalakot 13 and Muzaffarabad (City 08, A/P 05).

Maximum temperature recorded in Nokkundi 47, Dalbandin, D.I. Khan 45 and Sibbi 44.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Saidpur Parachinar Rawalpindi Saidu Sialkot Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Dir Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Dalbandin Panjgur From

Recent Stories

Al Qasimi Publications releases French translation ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed naming as &#039;Man of Humanity& ..

32 minutes ago

Court orders FIA not to harass Shehbaz Sharif, Ham ..

57 minutes ago

President lauds govt’s decision to engage with d ..

1 hour ago

50,411 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi develops strategy ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.