More rain with snowfall over hills predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that more rain with snowfall over the hilly areas is likely to occur. The areas include Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur and Swabi.

It said that drizzle and light rain is also likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Mardan, Bajaur and Mohmand districts.

Moderate to dense fog in isolated pockets is likely to occur over Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera as well as Peshawar to Swabi motorway during the morning and night.

During the last 24 hours rain with snowfall over the hills occurred in most parts of the province.

Rain recorded (in mm) was as follows: Dir 34, Timergara 31, Malam Jabba & Balakot 28 (each), Kalam 25, Saidu Sharif & Cherat 24 (each), Buner 23, Pattan 22, Kakul 19, Takht Bhai 16, Bajaur (Pashat 18, Khaar 14), Mohmand (Ghalanai 16, Mamad Gut 12), Khyber (Landi Kotal 11, Tirah 07), Peshawar (City 10, Airport 08), Parachinar 09, Chitral 06 and Bannu 02.

Snowfall recorded (in inches) was Malam Jabba 14, Kalam 13, Parachinar 01 and Dir Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 14/09, Chitral 06/03, Timergara 07/03, Dir 05/00, Mirkhani 06/01, Kalam 02/-6, Drosh 06/01, Saidu Sharif 08/04, Pattan 09/05, Malam Jabba 00/-4, Takht Bhai 12/07, Kakul 09/02, Balakot 10/04, Parachinar 07/-5, Bannu 15/04, Cherat 1-/02, D.I. Khan 19/07.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -06°C in Kalam and -05°C in Parachinar.