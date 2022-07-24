UrduPoint.com

More Rain With Wind, Thundershower Expected Across Pakistan

Published July 24, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :More rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 12 hours.

However, scattered heavy falls are likely in south Punjab, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eastern Balochistan while very heavy falls in Sindh, MET office said on Sunday.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad 26 degrees centigrade, Lahore 27, Karachi and Gilgit 28, Peshawar 29, Quetta 22, Murree 17 and Muzaffarabad 24 degrees centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thundershower and isolated heavy falls in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla 20 degree centigrade, Jammu 27, Leh 16 and Anantnag 19 degrees centigrade.

