More Rain With Wind/thundershower Expected In Various Parts Of Country

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Meteorological Department of Pakistan (Met) on Saturday forecast more rain with wind and thundershower in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

The more scattered heavy falls are likely to occur in South Punjab, lower Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and eastern Balochistan, it said.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad: twenty-six degree centigrade, Murree sixteen, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar and Gilgit twenty-eight, while Quetta and Muzaffarabad twenty-five degree centigrade.

According to Met Office in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJ&K), cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar twenty-one degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh fourteen, Pulwama eighteen, Anantnag seventeen, while Shopian and Baramulla sixteen degree centigrade.

