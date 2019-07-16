More rains expected in different parts of country: Met Office

Rain-thundershower associated with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Zhob, D.G. Khan and Sahiwal divisions during the next twelve hours.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) Rain-thundershower associated with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Zhob, D.G.

Khan and Sahiwal divisions during the next twelve hours.Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Tuesday morning:Islamabad and Peshawar twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-three, Karachi thirty, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit eighteen, Muzaffarabad twenty and Murree seventeen degree centigrade.According to the synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and its trough is extending Northwards.

Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country. Westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.