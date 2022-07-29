More rains expected in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :More rains and thundershower are expected in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north and eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeastern Balochistan Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Chillas 43, Drosh, Bunji 39, Gilgit, Nokkundi and Shaheed Benazirabad 38,MET office reported.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding and flash flooding in local Nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Bajur, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, Khuzdar, Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi and Bolan during the period.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

Monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country. Westerly waves are also penetrating western parts of the country.