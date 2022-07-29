UrduPoint.com

More Rains Expected In Most Parts Of Country

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2022 | 12:00 PM

More rains expected in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :More rains and thundershower are expected in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north and eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeastern Balochistan Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Chillas 43, Drosh, Bunji 39, Gilgit, Nokkundi and Shaheed Benazirabad 38,MET office reported.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding and flash flooding in local Nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Bajur, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, Khuzdar, Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi and Bolan during the period.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

Monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country. Westerly waves are also penetrating western parts of the country.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Punjab Swat Murree Mansehra Mardan Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Dir Haripur Lakki Marwat Malakand Tank Barkhan Bolan Kohlu Khuzdar Skardu May Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th July 2022

3 hours ago
 UNGA declares access to clean, healthy environment ..

UNGA declares access to clean, healthy environment a human right; Pakistan expla ..

11 hours ago
 France defender Kounde agrees Barca move

France defender Kounde agrees Barca move

11 hours ago
 ICC issues arrest warrant for C.Africa rebel leade ..

ICC issues arrest warrant for C.Africa rebel leader

12 hours ago
 NA Speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI MNAs

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI MNAs

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.